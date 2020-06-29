LETTER: Pool money better spent on roads

June 3, 2020

To the editor:

Good morning, this letter is in response to Mayor Cumming’s remarks about a new pool at the estimated cost of $83,000,000.

The City of Vernon spent around $8 million on the track up by the college which is hardly ever used other than maybe a few people walking.

Instead of the pool, why don’t we spend money on infrastructure, our roads are in great need of repairs.

Do something about Lakeshore Drive? I realize part is the Okanagan Indian Band’s responsibility, but surely we can pave the road get rid of the concrete barriers and make a sidewalk for people to on cut down some of the trees and clean up all the shrubs and make it something Vernon can be proud of.

Look what Coldstream has done to Kal Lake Road.

What is it about this side of Highway 97 that not much gets done?

We pay taxes like everyone else and to add $169.00 to our taxes is a lot for seniors.

You could also clean up Tronson Road. Cut down unnecessary trees and shrubs, also get the garbage cleaned up that is on the side of the road up past Bellavista.

I feel Lakeshore Drive is a must, look at all the cities up and down the Okanagan that have made walkways for people to enjoy, the little park you did is beautiful, but Vernon does not have a place for people to walk by the lake and sit at a table and have a drink, Vernon needs this.

Also, you should clean up the end of Kin beach cut down trees and make a park like setting beside the lake.

With regard to the geese population, it is really bad. You say no dogs allowed so there is no droppings, but the amount of geese dropping is terrible.

Little children run and play in bare feet if you go for a walk you have to watch where you step.

VERNON IS BETTER THAN THIS.

Sincerely,

L. Enns

Vernon

Most Read