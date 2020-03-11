LETTER: Prime minister offers only empty promises

A Vernon Morning Star reader says he’s had enough of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s promises. (Stephen MacGillivray - The Canadian Press)

To the editor:

Trudeau promised the moon and Canada is paying the price.

Would you ask a drama teacher to overhaul your pickup truck?

If your house was ablaze, would you ask a drama teacher and his class to drop by, at their earliest convenience, to put out the fire?

I didn’t think so.

When something important needs fixing, no one hires a glad-handing, promise-boasting tradesman with an armful of books, but no tools or experience.

Prime Minister Trudeau talked and talked about the importance of reconciliation and many people believed him.

Apparently Trudeau inflated his promises to the point that First Nation activists expected him to give them the moon.

Unfortunately for Canada, Trudeau prefers to strut about on the global stage playing his favourite role: a benevolent feminist liberal statesman who loves writing cheques in front of cameras.

Perhaps some one should tell him, “Hell has no fury like a group of Indigenous activists scorned.”

Most Canadians are also getting furious with his government’s incompetence.

Lloyd Atkins

Vernon

