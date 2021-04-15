LETTER: Protect Vernonites’ hearts first

Author says Vernon should focus on ramping up heart-care at local hospital

If I have understood your various articles correctly, our hospital here in Vernon does not have all the facilities that could be available to treat a serious heart attack.

Your newspaper states: “…If the patient is diagnosed as a serious form of heart attack (STEMI), the patient is transferred to the Cardiac Cath Lab in Kelowna. In the case of a STEMI, the risk of permanent damage is grave and time is of the essence.”

Does the public know that we appear to have less than optimal protection here in Vernon?

What does it take to have a Cardiac Cath Lab in our Vernon hospital?

What is being done about it? Presumably, money is a factor, but that can raised.

We seem happy to spend many hundreds of thousands on sheets of ice and recreational trails.

That’s good, but let us also see what is needed to protect our citizens better.

Anthony W. Harnett, Vernon