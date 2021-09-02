The Rapid Rectangular Flashing Beacon installed on Stave Lake Street and Best Avenue will be operational in the next several weeks. District of Mission photo.

LETTER: put a flashing crosswalk in at hospital hill

Busy intersection at Vernon hospital could be more safe with this addition

In response to Brent Tolmie’s letter:

I definitely agree there is a huge safety issue with the pedestrian crosswalk on Highway 97 at the hospital but I think a good temporary solution would be to put a pedestrian-activated flashing lighted warning system in place, similar to the one three or four blocks up the hill at Jim’s Pizza.

Why that one was installed, and not one at the hospital, is beyond me, but might have been for the cadets in summer.

Whatever, the flashing light system would be a quick, and of course much less expensive solution to a dangerous situation.

If, we can get the provincial highways bureaucrats off their behinds to do something about it!

Randy Szasz

Coldstream

Previous story
LETTER: Missing facts

Just Posted

A bear went for a dip in a Westshore Estates pool while the occupants were evacuated Aug. 31. (Joshua Tanzola photo)
Fire-evacuated Westside resident catches bear swimming in pool

The Armstrong Regional Cooperative’s annual Fuel Good Day is set for Tuesday, Sept. 21, at its gas bars in Vernon, Armstrong and Salmon Arm. Ten cents from every litre of gasoline sold that day will go to selected North Okanagan-Shuswap charities and organizations. (ARC photo)
Cooperative helps fuel North Okanagan-Shuswap charities

An evacuation alert for the Township of Spallumcheen was lifted Wednesday, Sept. 1, upon a recommendation from the B.C. Wildfire Service. (Township of Spallumcheen photo)
Alert for Township of Spallumcheen lifted

The BC Wildfire Service used favourable conditions Tuesday, Aug. 24, to begin a small-scale planned ignition operations along the northeastern flank of the White Rock Lake wildfire. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)
syilx family explains how wildfire impacts their ceremonies