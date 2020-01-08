LETTER: Reader seeks city action on rat problem in Vernon

Rat traps aren’t enough, Vernon man says

To the Editor,

In the Dec. 20, 2019, edition of the Vernon Morning Star there was an article entitled Vernon council briefs: Rats… The short article stated, among other things, the rats that invaded City Hall were taken care of with traps. The only advice given to anyone concerned about rats was the following: call an exterminator. Good advice if there is an infestation that may require rat poison with its potential for “collateral damage,” i.e., accidentally poisoning hawks, owls, pets and children. Even when using rat traps, the potential for mechanical collateral damage must be taken into consideration.

Rats, once limited to coastal B.C. communities, are now found as far east as the Kootenays and as far north as Kamloops. We live on Mission Hill. I have dispatched eight rats in our yard. Our neighbour’s grapes and walnuts were definitely part of their diet. According to Google, controlling food sources and limiting denning areas are key to keeping rats in check. Trapping is, at best, a stop-gap measure. The black rat, also known as the ship rat, the roof rat or the house rat, is a common long-tailed rodent. A typical adult black rat’s body is up to 18.25 centimetres (7.2 inches) long, not including its 22 cm (8.7 in) tail. Each female can produce up to 40 offspring a year. Rats need to gnaw to keep their constantly growing incisor teeth worn down. They damage woodwork, plastics and will strip insulation from electrical cables in houses and vehicles.

Here are a few basic preventative measures the public should be aware of, namely, remove pet food from outside, minimize access to birdfeeders; keep garbage/compost containers tightly sealed; prune back vegetation around buildings and block access points to houses and sheds with 1/4-inch mesh or steel wool. If you see a rat, or its droppings, the odds are there is more than one. Keep in mind, rats are nocturnal.

This email will be forwarded to Vernon City Hall with in the hope our Mayor and councillors will consider drafting an authoritative fact sheet and a list of recommendations for dealing with the growing rat problem. Such information could be included in the city’s quarterly utility bills and/or be made available on the city’s website. Hopefully our municipal officials will come up with appropriate information and an action plan.

Lloyd Atkins

Vernon, B.C.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Ban single-use plastics

Just Posted

Deadline nearing to nominate ‘Good Citizens’ of Vernon

JCI Vernon is searching for the city’s 2019 Good Citizen of the Year

Young Vernon-area photographer captures stunning portrait of mom

11-year-old Kaysa Lorraine Bru has a real eye and a smart phone capable of capturing magic moments

Okanagan real estate sales up 23% from December 2018

The Okanagan Mainline Real Estate Board releases the statistics for December 2019

Vernon swim club ends 2019 with 6 club records at Kamloops meet

Three swimmers set new club benchmarks at MJB Law Ice Classic, Dec. 13-15

Five beds added to Vernon winter shelter

Turning Points winter shelter expands to serve 25 homeless a night following winter storms

Kelowna animal rescue team prepares to help Australian wildlife

Brad Pattison is bringing a team of five from B.C., Alberta and Ontario

Armstrong retirement community place to thrive

Transitioning can be difficult and wonderful at the same time: Heaton Place resident co-ordinator

Ukraine pledges to help Canada get access to Iran plane investigation

Offer is significant because Canada broke diplomatic relations with Iran in 2012

LETTER: Reader seeks city action on rat problem in Vernon

Rat traps aren’t enough, Vernon man says

Assessment value increases do not correlate with higher taxes, says Municipality

While property assessment values have increased in most communities in the Okanagan… Continue reading

Many in B.C. overwhelmed at number of electronics received over holidays: poll

Meanwhile, 77 per cent of British Columbians refuse to let go of ‘retro’ electronics

CN cancels passenger trains from Prince Rupert to Prince George after derailment

Refunds being offered to passengers as crews continue cleanup

‘High risk’ police search in Shuswap appears to be connected to home invasion

Three men in custody, charges include break and enter, robbery, firearms offences

Shuswap’s popular Margaret Falls trail closed again after heavy snowfall

Trail had reopened in the fall after being damaged by flooding in 2017

Most Read