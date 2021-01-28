LETTER: Reflection on riots

We fought global wars, and millions of people died to defend and protect our human rights, including our right to have democratic governments.

The invasion of the Capitol Hill in D.C. was nothing but a stunning attack on democracy, perpetrated by none other than the (now former) president of the United States.

It was the end result of four years of Trump’s insidious and unrelenting endeavours to undermine the integrity of the American Republic while severely dividing the Republican party.

With a lot of Trump supporters, like Congressmen, police and security personnel already working inside the Congressional offices, there is virtually no security on Capitol Hill.

His 60-minute phone call challenging Georgia’s Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger not to adopt the electoral ballots, served well to bare his corrupt political soul to the world.

His open support of the insurrection on the Capitol hill finally exposed Trump for what he really is, a traitor to his country.

It was like an incredibly well organized inside job, virtually unimpeded by security, police or the National Guard, and it should serve as a warning for all of us to be vigilant.

Today those same rights are being attacked very aggressively here in Canada, by the very political leaders we elected, beginning with Harper, who managed to turn the Prime Minister’s Office into a political control centre, not to be outdone by Trudeau who denied us a proportional ballot.

NDP leader Jagmeet Singh is asking Trudeau to conduct a pointless ‘national assembly’ – completely ignoring a very inclusive and comprehensive cross-country consultation by former NDP MP Nathan Cullen – instead of working with the Conservatives and the Greens to adopt and implement a proportional ballot that we so desperately need, to avert further erosion of our own democracy.

Andy Thomsen

Kelowna