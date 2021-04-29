LETTER: Rent no more

Morning Star reader says they won’t rent out houses anymore after some negative experiences

The front-page article of Thursday, April 15, 2021, rang true to me.

I have rented out several houses over the years that I’ve lived in Vernon and Coldstream, but no more.

I have had to do a lot of cleaning and repairing damage to my houses that I considered my investment for my retirement.

Recently, I renovated a condo and rather than renting it out, I have left it empty until I was ready to sell it.

I will not rent any real estate out again.

I’m not the only person to think so.

Also, the new rules introduced by this provincial government are putting any landlord in a disadvantaged position when wanting to rent out a property.

Is it any wonder that there are so few rental properties available and that the rents are high.

Guido Vanderheyden