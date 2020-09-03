LETTER: Repurpose instead of new build for Cultural Centre

Vernon Morning Star reader says it will cost a lot less to repurpose the old rec centre

Enough with the studies and referendums.It’s obvious Vernon city council can’t make a logical decision on just about anything.

This cultural centre is going to cost too much to build and maintain. Get the other municipalities on board, build the new pool and rec centre, do it properly without cutting costs because it’s going to be here for a long time, and then repurpose the old rec centre into the new cultural centre.

The costs will be one-third of what it would be to build a new one. The parking is already there, and maybe even an outdoor pool for people that live in the area can walk or ride their bikes instead of having to drive to one.

Tony Haigh

Vernon

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
LETTER: Who are you going to call when a deer is hit on Bella Vista?

Just Posted

Vernon teen dances on air after Royal Winnipeg Ballet invite

15-year-old Tiernen O’Keefe moves away from home mid COVID-19 in pursuit of dreams

Vernon innovation centre ready to connect entrepreneurs

The VIEW is a hub for local creators to collaborate and network in a shared downtown workspace

Community radio gets approval in Vernon

CRTC gives station the green light

Vernon police nab 3 after stolen car crashes

In attempts to evade police, suspects drove around block and crashed into parked car on 34th Street

Okanagan-Shuswap residential sales strong despite decreased inventory

Inventory struggling to keep up with demand, real estate board says

104 more COVID-19 cases for B.C., outbreak at Surrey hospital

Langley hospital coronavirus outbreak declared over

Rocky Mountaineer expecting it to take years to rebuild business battered by pandemic

Despite having a suite of COVID-19 protocols to implement, the company decided not to operate in 2020

VIDEO: First phases of upgrades completed at Summerland park

Improvements have been made to Giant’s Head Mountain Park

B.C. non-profit launches free social and emotional learning program for educators

The 12-week care kit by Calmversation Learning Foundation aims to support educators in easing students’ transition back to school

B.C. government undermines information rights: privacy commissioner

B.C.’s Freedom of Information and Protection of Privacy Act sets 30 business days for the government to respond to information requests

Interior Health reports five new cases of COVID-19

Eighteen cases are active and on isolation; no one in hospital across the region

Mother in Vancouver Island hit-and-run killed on 11th wedding anniversary

Trevor Blogg speaks on the tragic death of his wife, Katie

COVID-19: B.C. sales, carbon tax payments must be paid by Sept. 30

Employer health tax payments delayed to end of 2020

Water advisory in effect near Fintry

Work underway at Killiney Beach water infrastructure prompts precautionary warning

Most Read