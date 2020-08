A big thank you to hospital workers from this Vernon Morning Star reader

A large illuminated heart was installed on the roof of the Vernon Jubilee Hospital May 1, 2020. (VJH Foundation photo)

I would like to take this opportunity to express my thanks to all the staff at the Vernon Jubilee Hospital for the wonderful care I received during my knee replacement surgery.

From Heather McMullen, RN, BScN and Dr. Secretan and all the supporting staff, I received nothing short of royal treatment during surgery and my two days recuperation at the hospital.

Thank you again and I am very thankful I live in such a great place as Vernon.

Bryan Wuzinski