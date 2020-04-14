LETTER: Shame on protest group

Reader says COVID-19 deniers need to give their head a shake

To the editor:

I am so disappointed in the small group of people who held a protest in Vernon over the weekend to complain about how their rights have been infringed on.

Shame on you Sylvia Herchen for your short sightedness and your comments over “one little virus”.

Do you not realize how many people have died worldwide?

How many people like doctors, nurses, grocery clerks, pharmacy workers, care home workers, and the list goes on who put their lives on the line every day.

If this one little virus is so insignificant, why did you and your little group do social distancing.

Get your head out of wherever it is.

Barbara Droge

Vernon

Coronavirus

