LETTER: Shaming Albertans un-Canadian

In response to a recently published letter, the Morning Star received several letters supporting our neighbours

Dear Editor,

I am surprised and saddened that The Morning Star published a letter promoting the attitude that Albertans are arrogant and have terrible road manners.

There are many British Columbians who have family in Alberta and the family members visit in the summer.

There are also many workers that live in B.C. that work in Alberta.

To tell people that all Albertans are arrogant and have bad road manners is both insulting to many people and inflammatory.

It is also very un-Canadian.

C. Mckenzie

Vernon

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
LETTER: Vernon resident urges Armstrong council to make offer on golf course

Just Posted

North Okanagan’s screams silenced by COVID-19

Annual Field of Screams plug pulled due to expected second wave amid pandemic

Fire sparked at Vernon apartment in manhunt for wanted Enderby man

Sighting of man matching description of man wanted in Shuswap stabbing case leads to heavy police presence

Police respond to sudden death in downtown Vernon

No criminality is suspected in the death discovered on the corner of 30th Ave. and 30th St.

Sale of downtown land approved for new Vernon cultural centre

City council approved the sale of Vernon Block land to RDNO for $2.47 million

Vernon BMX Club stuck at starting gate in 2020

COVID cancels club activities for first time since inception in 1982; hope for full return in 2021

Daughter remembers Vancouver man who died of COVID-19 with memorial

Memorial features a poster of physiotherapist Garry Monckton, who died April 2 at Haro Park Centre Society

Some B.C. nurses given green light to prescribe safe drugs amid overdose spike

Between January and July of this year, 900 people have fatally overdosed in B.C.

Mandatory temperature screening for Kelowna airport passengers

Passengers who exhibit a temperature higher than 38 C will not be allowed to board their flights

Prehistoric fish found near Sooke named after amateur collector

The fish lived about 25 million years ago, scientists say

Chilliwack woman tries to unravel mystery of unwanted food deliveries

Someone with an unknown phone number has been sending orders to Amber Gibbons’ home for weeks

Rapattack firefighters from Shuswap take on World’s Toughest Race

Training of past and present Salmon Arm-based crew helps them complete gruelling Fiji challenge

Wildfire sparks southeast of Kelowna near Little White Mountain

The lightning-caused fire is currently considered ‘out of control’

Limited liquor sales hurt business, not parties: Kelowna bars

Last week, the province ordered a ban on alcohol sales in restaurants, bars and pubs after 10 p.m.

GoFundMe created for motorcyclist seriously injured in Kelowna crash

The rider has been identified as Brad “Gunzy” Green

Most Read