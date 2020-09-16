LETTER: Shaming Albertans un-Canadian

In response to a recently published letter, the Morning Star received several letters supporting our neighbours

Dear Editor,

I am surprised and saddened that The Morning Star published a letter promoting the attitude that Albertans are arrogant and have terrible road manners.

There are many British Columbians who have family in Alberta and the family members visit in the summer.

There are also many workers that live in B.C. that work in Alberta.

To tell people that all Albertans are arrogant and have bad road manners is both insulting to many people and inflammatory.

It is also very un-Canadian.

C. Mckenzie

Vernon