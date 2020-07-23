LETTER: Show love in face of racism

To the editor:

Emotions are high after another episode of police brutality.

It is right that those guilty be held accountable for their actions. Unfortunately, the aftermath of a wrongful death has somehow justified the unlawful actions of many protesters. Many forget to keep the focus on the loss of a human’s life (no matter the colour) and seem to believe in revenge at any cost!

When we tag a slogan like “Black Lives Matter,” we are actually creating a greater divide in emphasizing different races, instead of seeing that we are all made in the image of God.

One does not choose their skin colour, but we all have a choice in how we choose to respond to our circumstances.

There are many amazing stories within the black community that refute the idea that because one is black they are automatically destined for failure or targeted. These stories of hope remind us that it’s how we respond to our circumstances that make the difference. When has anger and division ever been the answer that has solved the problem?

Racism is not the only issue — did you know that thousands of Christians are persecuted worldwide (beaten, imprisoned, driven from their homes, denied work and housing; virtually no rights) for the sake of their faith in Jesus? Want to know their response? It’s not looting or holding famed slogans, instead they pray for those who are hurting them and they turn around and show love.

Imagine the difference of outcome from the tragedy of a man’s loss of life, if instead of emphasizing a colour/race (because any form of brutality against any one is wrong), along with looting and spewing more anger and hatred, we sought to reach out in love, forgiveness and compassion.

“Whoever controls his temper is better than a warrior, and anyone who has control of his spirit is better than someone who captures a city.”

Danyelle Toplov

Vernon, B.C.