LETTER: Single-use plastic ban a media ploy

To the editor:

With all the talk lately about single-use plastics and the negative impact they have on the environment with the solution being to ban such items, I can’t help wonder if the solution to ban such items is based on fact or just an attempt by politicians to get a good sound bite on the evening news.

Let’s look at the facts.

Next time you go to the hospital, just look around at the patients and what is hanging above their beds dripping medicine into the patients — IV bags and the accompanying plastic tubes.

Single-use plastics. Is there an alternative to that?

How about driving out in the country in the fall when the round bales of hay are out in the field all wrapped up in what? Plastic. Single-use plastic.

The list goes on and on.

These are two examples of what the politicians don’t want to address.

Single-use plastics are good for the media to play up and the politicians to use as an election platform, but really folks?

It is just politicians trying to impress us by blowing smoke out of their tail pipe like a ‘56 Rambler.

All a big show with no substance.

Helmut Herrmann

Vernon

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
LETTER: Unsafe winter driving on Middleton Mountain

Just Posted

Snowfall warning in effect in Okanagan

Central and North Okanagan expecting 20-30 cms

Year in Review: Top stories from May

A look back at the stories that made headlines in May 2019

Charges recommended after seizure of moose meat in North Okanagan

The Conservation Officers Service confiscated cut and wrapped moose meat.

Vernon joins immigration pilot program

City to launch program alongside 11 other Canadian communities

Year in Review: Headlines to highlight from April

A look back at some of the top headlines from April 2019

Animals, house parties, manhunts: Top 10 most read stories across B.C. in 2019

Here are the stories that caught your eye in 2019

MITCHELL’S MUSINGS: Cheating beats climate change for top honours

Step aside Greta, Trump deserves top spot in story of the year

B.C. VIEWS: A toast to civil debate in the new year

Not only is name calling juvenile, it is unproductive

Hofer makes 18 saves as Canadian juniors dump Germany 4-1

Canada responds after worst-ever loss to Russia at world tourney

LETTER: Unsafe winter driving on Middleton Mountain

Like many others, my husband and I use Mount Ida Drive as… Continue reading

Women report two kidnapping, robbery attempts with similar suspects in Victoria

Suspect descriptions are similar in both incidents

Downed power lines blocking traffic on Highway 1 in Salmon Arm

Eastbound lane affected near Shell station at 10th Street SW intersection

Small parking stalls and late-night vacuuming: Top 10 absurd 911 calls in 2019

E-comm 911 says calls are not just strange, they can be dangerous

In the news: LifeLabs lawsuit and no fireworks as fires rage in Australia

Here’s what’s making headlines on Dec. 30, 2019

Most Read