Kids play with the bubbles overflowing from the fountain at Polson Park Monday, May 18. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)

LETTER: Soap suds A-OK in COVID-19

To the editor:

Soap suds in a fountain!

What a “novel” way to get kids to wash their hands during the present pandemic.

Maybe this should be tried everywhere to remind people to practice clean habits.

Tom Dickson,Vernon

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
LETTER: KSM mine underwent ‘comprehensive, transparent peer-reviewed environmental assessment’
Next story
LETTER: No rest at highway rest stops

Just Posted

Fond memories of Vernon for departing Salvation Army officers

Lt. Stefan Reid, wife Tinisha and daughter Rachel have been assigned to Victoria suburb of Langford

Our History: Vernon court house under construction

The Vernon Courthouse is one of the most impressive public buildings in… Continue reading

Detour ahead for Vernon’s Okanagan Landing Road

Due to construction, a section of the road will be closed to non-local traffic starting May 29

Palmer worked with apple breeding program in Summerland

Horticulturalist initiated the apple breeding and the clonal rootstock programs in 1920s

MacKenzie Camp on Mabel Lake moves online amid COVID-19

For first season in 75 years, long-standing camp in North Okanagan pulls plug

Plan B reopens its doors for haircuts in Kelowna during COVID-19

Find out what getting a haircut will look like during the second phase of B.C.’s restart plan

Man rescued by helicopter after falling down 40-foot embankment in Kelowna

The man reportedly fell down a 40 foot embankment on Wednesday evening

Palmer worked with apple breeding program in Summerland

Horticulturalist initiated the apple breeding and the clonal rootstock programs in 1920s

Three individuals rescued from flipped sailboat in South Okanagan

It’s unknown what caused the boat to flip or if there were any injuries

In photos: Penticton barbershops, gyms ease back into normality

Barbershop owners relieved to get back to work, shops flooded with calls

Kelowna mayor to unveil further reopening plans tomorrow

Last week, Basran hinted the city could close certain streets to vehicle traffic, allowing restaurants to expand their patios

Wearing non-medical masks now recommended in public: Canada’s top doctor

Hand-washing, staying home when sick are still key, officials say

Canada Post reports $153M loss in 2019 amid rising parcels competition

The Crown corporation delivered more than 7.7 billion pieces of mail and parcels last year

Snow pack now melted at Summerland survey sites

Measurements in winter and spring were higher than normal levels

Most Read