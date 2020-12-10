LETTER: State of long-term care in COVID-19 worrisome

Morning Star reader admits he’s troubled about the state of care for seniors amid COVID-19

I am deeply troubled by the state of long-term care homes in B.C. and elsewhere in Canada.

My mom is in long-term care right now.

How could so many homes have such devastating outbreaks of COVID-19? In my view, provincial and federal governments allowed the crisis to grow in long-term care homes and entrench so deeply the COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in a national tragedy for many vulnerable seniors and residents, their families and their caregivers.

We don’t have time for more studies or commissions.

There are stacks of reports that tell us what needs to be done: more funding that is directly tied to providing care, increased staffing, proper protective equipment, and clear protocols on isolating those who are sick.

Most importantly, long-term care homes should be run as part of our publicly funded health care system.

They shouldn’t operate on a for-profit basis by corporations that are more concerned with making money for their shareholders than with caring for those who live in the home.

Dale Acott