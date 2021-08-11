LETTER: Take care of Kal park this wildfire season

Dear Park User,

My name is Kalamalka Lake Provincial Park. It might seem strange to hear from me now but these are strange, changing and challenging times. As the second most visited BC Provincial Park annually, I am usually excited to see you through my gates.

Now, more than ever, I am nervous and apprehensive.

This sustained heat and smoke has me far more sensitive and vulnerable than normal. I look forward to a good bath and cooler temperatures but more than anything I need your serious consideration.

Please think about me before and as you might visit. I am horrified at the sight of a match, cigarette or vapor device. Leave them at home. One spark could ruin me.

I want you here but presently every step, run, boat, bike or horse ride, has the potential to hurt me.

I am tinder dry and my flora and fauna are super sensitive. My foliage is wilting, lacking and any litter sticks out like a sore thumb inhibiting my beauty.

Respect me. My trails are beaten down so please tread super lightly.

We are in this together. I am here. Don’t forget about me and don’t take me for granted.

Let history report that we took good care of each other!

Sincerely,

Your Kal Lake Park

(Doug Geiger)

