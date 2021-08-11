A deer strolls through Kalamalka Lake Provincial Park April 19, 2021. (Johanna Burko photo)

A deer strolls through Kalamalka Lake Provincial Park April 19, 2021. (Johanna Burko photo)

LETTER: Take care of Kal park this wildfire season

Dear Park User,

My name is Kalamalka Lake Provincial Park. It might seem strange to hear from me now but these are strange, changing and challenging times. As the second most visited BC Provincial Park annually, I am usually excited to see you through my gates.

Now, more than ever, I am nervous and apprehensive.

This sustained heat and smoke has me far more sensitive and vulnerable than normal. I look forward to a good bath and cooler temperatures but more than anything I need your serious consideration.

Please think about me before and as you might visit. I am horrified at the sight of a match, cigarette or vapor device. Leave them at home. One spark could ruin me.

I want you here but presently every step, run, boat, bike or horse ride, has the potential to hurt me.

I am tinder dry and my flora and fauna are super sensitive. My foliage is wilting, lacking and any litter sticks out like a sore thumb inhibiting my beauty.

Respect me. My trails are beaten down so please tread super lightly.

We are in this together. I am here. Don’t forget about me and don’t take me for granted.

Let history report that we took good care of each other!

Sincerely,

Your Kal Lake Park

(Doug Geiger)

Letters

Previous story
Letter: North Okanagan-Shuswap MP’s suggestion to enjoy ourselves a timely message
Next story
Letter: North Okanagan-Shuswap MP urged to step up on climate change

Just Posted

The Bunting Road fire is burning above Mabel Lake and has cabins and properties on the forest service road on evacuation order. (Mabel Lake Resort photo)
UPDATE: Planned burns sparked at Mabel Lake wildfire north of Lumby

A homeless man pulls his cart full of possesions past the entrance to Vernon Restholm. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)
UPDATE: Homeless count numbers rise to 224 in Vernon

A photo of the White Rock Lake fire at Westside Road. (Darren Wolf/Facebook)
6 structures west of Vernon damaged by White Rock Lake fire

A view of the White Rock Lake wildfire from Ellison Park Provincial Park Aug. 6, 2021. (@mkinz - Twitter)
Air support ready to target White Rock Lake wildfire in Naswhito Creek area on Westside