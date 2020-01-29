LETTER: Test leak no surprise in public school system

Ministry of Education should push morality and Godly living in curriculum

To the editor:

In regards to the article Vernon teachers suspended for test leak, are people surprised that someone working in the public school system would lie?

What is the religion of the public school system? Darwinian evolution.

What is the purpose of Darwinian evolution? To try and give an answer for the existence of the universe without acknowledging the Creator.

What is the moral code of this religion? Survival of the fittest, win at all costs; truth and morals are subjective.

What is the moral code of the public school system?

The B.C. School Act states all schools and provincial schools must be conducted on strictly secular and non-sectarian principles.

The highest morality must be inculcated, but no religious dogma or creed is to be taught in a school or provincial school.

The Act states “the highest morality must be inculcated.” What is this based on?

The foundation is “strictly secular and non-sectarian principles.” It is the idea that what is wrong for you might not be wrong for me.

The suspensions seem a little hypocritical in light of the moral standard that the school system holds too.

A good example is Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s handling of the SNC Lavalin scandal.

First he denied, denied, denied. Then, when it became obvious that he was lying, he changed his story to “he was doing it to save jobs.”

The teachers who were suspended may use the same excuse — “I was doing it for the students.” Does truth matter?

What is the culture of the public school system that teachers can feel it is OK to lie and cheat?

This is Darwinism in action. Wouldn’t it be better to teach children honesty and then actually enable them to learn the subject, to gain a skill rather than getting them a better grade by deception?

What is God the Creator’s moral code? Thou shalt not murder, commit adultery, steal, lie or covet.

The preamble to the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms states: “Whereas Canada is founded upon principles that recognize the supremacy of God and the rule of the law.”

If we want to live in a civil, law abiding society, we need to recognize God for who He is and follow the laws of the land.

The B.C. Ministry of Education should focus the education plan on teaching morality and Godly living, then reading, writing and arithmetic.

These teachers may not have violated the “conduct” of the B.C. School Act, but they are certainly in breach of the Bible’s code and Canada’s Constitution.

Brian Unrau

Vernon

