LETTER: Thank you donors

Donations pour in for woman to install lift for sons living with condition

Donna Scott held a Garden Walk at her Coldstream home Aug. 2, 2020, to raise funds to purchase a new elevator for her sons Egan and Logan Mandreck, who rely on wheelchairs. Egan and Logan live with a rare hereditary condition called Friedreich’s Ataxia and require wheelchairs. (Contributed)

It took a caring group of friends, family and community members to raise for an elevator.

My Garden Walk was well received and a generous $15,000 was raised. What an experience!

The support was overwhelming and a true message of caring was carried with every cash donation, cheque, email transfer and all the GoFundMe contributions.

A huge thank you goes out to Alan Kiraly and his wonderful mother, Elaine Barling. By setting up the GoFundMe site, more amazing people were able to help us with the elevator project. We had 55 donors and raised $12,665.

The new elevator/lift with remote doors has been in operation for a few weeks now!

The freedom and independence that the elevator is allowing Egan, has been joyous to watch. All your donations contributed to that “JOY”!

Your kindness made a difference and your thoughtfulness touched all our hearts.

Forever thankful.

Donna, Egan and Logan

Below is a list of all the caring people who helped us to achieve the funds for the new elevator:

