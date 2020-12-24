Donna Scott held a Garden Walk at her Coldstream home Aug. 2, 2020, to raise funds to purchase a new elevator for her sons Egan and Logan Mandreck, who rely on wheelchairs. Egan and Logan live with a rare hereditary condition called Friedreich’s Ataxia and require wheelchairs. (Contributed)

LETTER: Thank you donors

Donations pour in for woman to install lift for sons living with condition

It took a caring group of friends, family and community members to raise for an elevator.

My Garden Walk was well received and a generous $15,000 was raised. What an experience!

The support was overwhelming and a true message of caring was carried with every cash donation, cheque, email transfer and all the GoFundMe contributions.

A huge thank you goes out to Alan Kiraly and his wonderful mother, Elaine Barling. By setting up the GoFundMe site, more amazing people were able to help us with the elevator project. We had 55 donors and raised $12,665.

The new elevator/lift with remote doors has been in operation for a few weeks now!

The freedom and independence that the elevator is allowing Egan, has been joyous to watch. All your donations contributed to that “JOY”!

Your kindness made a difference and your thoughtfulness touched all our hearts.

Forever thankful.

Donna, Egan and Logan

Below is a list of all the caring people who helped us to achieve the funds for the new elevator:

Garden Walk Donors

Cheryl& Keith Altwaser, Kerry Kercy, Bill More, Bev Gilchrist, Ray & Suzanne Oliver, Une, Aiyona, Carola, Lynda Mckinney, Susan Lockwood, Margaret Penner, Pat & David Helm, Nikki Balfour, Sally Evans, Lorraine Russell, Jan & Jose Da Silva, Berry Hay, Sharon &Yosh Sakakibara, Pat McAllister, Linda & Howard Fisher, The Kirlands, The Ostafews (Michelle, Ben, Chris, Lesley, Shon, Bev), The Bryce Lee Family (Jacquelyn, Cole, Emma), Bruce & Mavis Schartner, Kevin & Joyce Reimer, Tracey Klassen, Sherrie & John Mann, Reine & Eileen Fichtner, Bev Ashbaugh, Doreen Loseth, Angel Laseth, Sheila Westwell & Damien Boyd with their children (Lochland & Everett) Faye & Sandie Narsmith, Diane & Dick Story, Maritza Reilly, Barb & Brad Neuter, Udo & Brigitte Wolluoph, Elaine & John Barling, Penny Jones, Charlotte Ellridge, Nancy & Ben Neerstra, Willam & Marlene Sokol, Jill Worbays & Lucas Wiebe, Pamela Wright,

Neil & Diane Bylsma, Linda Kinley (Smith) Louise Head, Eva Hamley, Lorri Ross, Norma, Lynne Allen, Terri & Cliff Heinrichs, Jesse Reypens, Trudy Hodge, Chery, Dan & Shane McLeod, Annie & Dave Powter, Sharon Lawrence, Gayle Grout, Mary Ann Hartley, Monica Watt, John Lent, Neva Low, Mary-Ann Reid, F. Wood, Marci Healy, Colleen Bowers, Mo McColl , Donna Antonishak, Leanna Migaldi, Charles Samuel, Kiyoko Hammar & the Freedom Place Staff, Karen & Larry Shoemaker, Michele Plais, Chris MacDonald & Tom, Aleksandra Bielecka, Tomiko Robson. Michelle Andreasen, Colleen Bowers, Rick & Colleen Kampf, Leon Politano, Laurie Clark & Rod Wells, Arleigh & Greg Fanning, A Mayfield, B & J Hebbert, David & Lilly & Abby & Max Helm, Shelley Peterman, Dave & Sandy Felingham, Dagmir & John MacQuire, Shirley Koenig and her new neighbour, We Care, Colleen (Howard) Waldegger & her wonderful children, Judi & Richard Mori, Fran & Bill Wagner, Marg Duncan, Colleen Balding, Barb Anderson, Donna Stewart, Joan Raffee, Gerry and Lynda, Rob & Jackie Belsham, Colleen & Jim MacLachlan, Bev Meandes Garofalo, Lori Johnson, Bev Gess, Jan Payson, Mitzi & Wayne Beaubien, Liz Frank, Jan & Doug Williams, Joanne Adams, Bert Skaley, Dave and Paddy Arnold, Joan & Steve Debella, Elizabeth & Heinz Stuzzi, Susan Mann & Peter, Dave and Linda Kennedy.

If your name doesn’t appear in this huge list, it is because I couldn’t read your writing in the Guest Book for the Garden Walk.

My apologies for any missed donor names and the spelling errors with your names.

GoFundMe Donors

Alan Kiraly, Alissa Dilworth, Shannon Kampf, Karina Tyne, Sarah Hanson, Betty-Simo Korpisto, Maya Segas, Gen Illman, Aaron Macnabb, Astrid Segas, Julie Green, Ian Cox, Brayden Wise, Alethia Martz, Jacquie Little, Sarah Pybus, Caroline Wagner, Larrie Mandreck, Jim & Judy Williams, Melani Dunbar, Lori Lowrance, Camille Roberts, Chantal Straw, Sara McLean, Christy Lowrance, Ruth Jantz, Anriel K. Wilson, Nomi Shandler, Gwen & Jim Holt, Mike Boudreau, Sheila Sovereign, Karyn Godard, Todd Duncan, Sheila Mandreck & Paul, Elizabeth Murray & 19 anonymous donors.

