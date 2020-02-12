LETTER: Thanks for the memories

To the editor:

I would like to take this opportunity to sincerely thank the many people I have had the pleasure of serving over the past three years working at the Healthy Spot Pet Nutrition and Supply.

So many of you generously shared your stories with me, invited me to walk the journey with you as you looked for solutions to help your furry family members thrive and live amazing lives.

I felt privileged to be trusted with your special orders and layaways, and I loved the challenge of investigating possibilities and options.

Even with all my research and studying, I still learned more from you, my customers, than you will ever know.

Thank you for letting me rejoice with you in new additions to your family, to let me walk beside you in finding ways to help your pets as they grew and became huge parts of your lives, laughing with you at their crazy antics, and the true honour of being able to grieve with you as they walked their final path over that bridge.

The connection I enjoyed with all of you was such a rewarding and fulfilling experience, and one I will carry with me throughout my life.

I wish you many tail wags and happy kisses.

Debora Wolveson

Coldstream