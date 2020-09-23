LETTER: Thanks for the warm welcome, Vernon

The Friends of Okanagan Rail Trail is launching the first fundraising campaign to support development of a ‘signature northern gateway’ at Kilometre Zero of the trail. (RDNO photo)

Thanks for the hospitality.

I recently visited Vernon to ride the Okanagan Rail Trail (ORT) (inspired by my friend Donna).

The ORT is a quality community asset!

The staff at the Vernon Lodge, Martens Brewery, Planet Bee and a number of downtown shops were genuinely friendly and welcoming.

I’ll visit again!

Kathy Miki

Chilliwack