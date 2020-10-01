LETTER: Thanks to local Vernon grocer for service in COVID-19

Morning Star reader offers praise to Buy-Low Foods and its staff

Buy-Low Foods is located at 5301 25th Ave. in Vernon. (Google)

We would like to express our gratitude to the management and staff of our local grocery store Buy-Low Foods.

They are a bright light during this pandemic.

We always feel safe, welcome and comfortable shopping there.

The staff is consistently kind, calm, professional and friendly.

Kelly and Darrell are obviously stellar leaders.

Special kudos to:

Wayne in produce – always keeping things fresh and as local as possible

Jeff in meats – nothing is too much trouble

Tracy in the bakery – so helpful and accommodating

We are always impressed with the quick and efficient manner of checkout.

A joy to have them in our own backyard.

Gwen and Jim Holt,

Vernon