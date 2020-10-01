Buy-Low Foods is located at 5301 25th Ave. in Vernon. (Google)

LETTER: Thanks to local Vernon grocer for service in COVID-19

Morning Star reader offers praise to Buy-Low Foods and its staff

We would like to express our gratitude to the management and staff of our local grocery store Buy-Low Foods.

They are a bright light during this pandemic.

We always feel safe, welcome and comfortable shopping there.

The staff is consistently kind, calm, professional and friendly.

Kelly and Darrell are obviously stellar leaders.

Special kudos to:

Wayne in produce – always keeping things fresh and as local as possible

Jeff in meats – nothing is too much trouble

Tracy in the bakery – so helpful and accommodating

We are always impressed with the quick and efficient manner of checkout.

A joy to have them in our own backyard.

Gwen and Jim Holt,

Vernon

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
LETTER: Laughs needed amid pandmeic

Just Posted

Life is an adventure for Armstrong resident

Heaton Place resident Sam Thompson travelled the world and has stories to share

Vernon schools, Mounties wear Orange

Orange Shirt Day is held every Sept. 30 in recognition of the harms caused by residential schools

Vernon softball league thanks organizers

Steve and Yvonne Feedham recognized for guiding Vernon Senior Slow Pitch through COVID

Quite a year for Vernon mental health agency

Increased programming and rapid COVID-19 response sees busy year for CMHA Vernon

Kelowna women’s outreach group expands to support men amid ‘stressful and uncertain times’

HOPE Outreach says they’re expanding services in reaction to ‘stressful and uncertain times’

B.C. counts 125 new COVID-19 cases, up to 1,284 active

No new deaths or health care facility outbreaks

Mitchell’s Musings: Predictions, politics and pandemics

Columnist Glenn Mitchell offers some random thoughts on current affairs

Documentary to celebrate the Shuswap’s music scene

Local initiative to feature several of the region’s artists

Guns seized in relation to southeast Kelowna murder investigation

RCMP seized several firearms from a West Kelowna home on Tuesday

Health Canada green-lights rapid COVID-19 test

Health Canada approved the BCube test from Hyris Ltd. in the United Kingdom Sept. 23

First Nations Health Authority chief medical officer concerned with rising COVID-19 cases

“There’s still so much we don’t know and we’re learning everyday about this particular virus.”

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

FINLAYSON: COVID-related job losses concentrated in urban areas… especially Metro Vancouver

The biggest job losses, in absolute terms, have been in Metro Vancouver

6 puppies rescued in mass seizure on Princeton farm die from illness: BC SPCA

Of the 97 distressed horses, cats and dogs seized, most of the puppies suffered from parvo

Most Read