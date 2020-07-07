LETTER: the cheapest and easiest way to save lives

Vaccines are the easiest and cheapest way to save lives, says Morning Star reader, Nora Hagen, MD. (file)

We are all anxiously awaiting the arrival of a Coronavirus vaccine. So far, this virus has killed about 130,000 people worldwide. But did you know that every year, 1.5 million children die from vaccine-preventable diseases?

We are fortunate in Canada to have easy access to these vaccines, and as a country, we have been polio-free for 20 years. But not everyone in the world is so lucky.

Wouldn’t it be great is to eradicate polio from the world, and to ensure that no child dies from a vaccine-preventable disease?

As a country, Canada has been doing its part in supporting the appropriate global initiatives. Now it’s time to REALLY up our game, so that we can help achieve these great goals.

Nora Hagen, MD