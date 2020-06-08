This illustration provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in January 2020 shows the 2019 Novel Coronavirus. This virus was identified as the cause of an outbreak of respiratory illness first detected in Wuhan, China.

LETTER: Together we stand

The New Year came, we all hugged and kissed

Who would have guessed we’d end up like this

Social distancing and staying inside

Are now the new rules, and we all must abide

COVID-19 or Corona its name

Caught us off guard, things won’t be the same

From China to Italy and over to Spain,

Around the world and back to Italy again

This lurking virus has taken its toll

But we all stand a chance if we practice our role

By washing our hands and staying apart

From family and friends and those dear to our heart

Two metres the distance Dr. Bonnie did say

Is what we must do to keep this culprit at bay

But Zoom and FaceTime are keeping us close

To the friends we are missing, and those we love most

This invisible enemy has shut our world down

Could be a while ‘til a vaccine is found

Our world will be changing, there’ll be a new norm

If we all pull together, we can weather this storm

So let’s do our part as Dr. Bonnie suggests

By staying at home we’ll put COVID to rest

Helping each other whenever we can

Compassion and kindness…TOGETHER WE STAND

Chris Balardo,

Vernon

Coronavirus

