LETTER: Together we stand

The New Year came, we all hugged and kissed
Who would have guessed we’d end up like this
Social distancing and staying inside
Are now the new rules, and we all must abide
COVID-19 or Corona its name
Caught us off guard, things won’t be the same
From China to Italy and over to Spain,
Around the world and back to Italy again
This lurking virus has taken its toll
But we all stand a chance if we practice our role
By washing our hands and staying apart
From family and friends and those dear to our heart
Two metres the distance Dr. Bonnie did say
Is what we must do to keep this culprit at bay
But Zoom and FaceTime are keeping us close
To the friends we are missing, and those we love most
This invisible enemy has shut our world down
Could be a while ‘til a vaccine is found
Our world will be changing, there’ll be a new norm
If we all pull together, we can weather this storm
So let’s do our part as Dr. Bonnie suggests
By staying at home we’ll put COVID to rest
Helping each other whenever we can
Compassion and kindness…TOGETHER WE STAND
Chris Balardo,
Vernon