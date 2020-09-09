Kin Beach. (Tourism Vernon photo)

LETTER: Transform Vernon’s beach into a tourism hot spot

Vernon Morning Star reader says more should be done at the shoreline to boost tourism

This letter is in response to L.Enns.

I been a tax payer for 20 years now. I never complained about Vernon council or Mayors.

I agree with every word L.Enns has stated about the beach area. What a disgrace.

We talk about getting more tourism. It was so embarrassing to show my Montreal guests the beach I go to every summer (with my own rake for the debris, so I could sit on a chair).

Imagine the head of the lake and no one or nothing there.

We can do a lot better Vernon, and show an example of such a beautiful area we all live in.

I actually thought in the last 20 years I would see growth in that area.

Eighty-three million dollars could build a nice boardwalk, with restaurants, ice cream parlor, dock/boat area, walking area, picnic tables, new sand for the beach.

The goose poop is so gross. I feel bad for the children who actually play in it. What’s wrong with us?

Look at other city’s success when it is done right.

Let’s vote for that Vernon

Let’s get it done quickly.

Wayne L. Dennis,

Vernon

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
LETTER: Change in forest policies needed

Just Posted

Vernon man faces new shooting trial after he was jailed for firing gun above girlfriend’s head

Derek Ryan Baptiste allegedly fired two shots into a basement suite in 2018, one of which struck a woman in the neck

Motorist in Vernon issued 90-day driving prohibition

RCMP respond to reports of erratic driver; find vehicle and driver after vehicle hit light standard

Vernon makes top 20 list for ‘rattiest’ cities in B.C.

Pest control company Orkin Canada has released the top places for rodent control services

Special air quality statement in effect for Okanagan Valley

Wildfire smoke from the United States has impacted air quality levels throughout much of southern BC

Morning Start: There was a fifth Beatle named Stuart Sutcliffe

Your morning start for Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020

B.C. to expand COVID-19 testing, winter hospital bed capacity

Extra influenza vaccine coming to minimize seasonal surge

Pilot unscathed after Cessna crash at forest service road east of Hope

The Cessna Skyhawk crashed Sept. 5 with a single occupant onboard

Summerland Ornamental Gardens to hold plant sale

Online sale runs Sept. 9 to 19 with wide variety of plants available

B.C. teacher banned from the classroom for life after sexually exploiting student

Teacher pleaded guilty to sex-related charges involving a student

LETTER: Transform Vernon’s beach into a tourism hot spot

Vernon Morning Star reader says more should be done at the shoreline to boost tourism

SPCA responds to claims from accused in Excelsior Hog Farm case

Marcie Moriarty of the BC SPCA states that protestors should not be blaming her organization

B.C.’s post-pandemic economy to recover in 2022, economists say

Central 1 Credit Union analyzes impact of COVID-19

Strangers unite to help Penticton woman recover after devastating house fire

A house fire in March left Penticton resident, Linda Paksec, with almost nothing

Ryan Reynolds makes a ‘dream come true’ for burn survivor dressed as Deadpool

Jadiant Quinn, a med student graduating in 2023, posted a photo of himself dressed up as Deadpool

Most Read