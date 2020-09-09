LETTER: Transform Vernon’s beach into a tourism hot spot

Vernon Morning Star reader says more should be done at the shoreline to boost tourism

This letter is in response to L.Enns.

I been a tax payer for 20 years now. I never complained about Vernon council or Mayors.

I agree with every word L.Enns has stated about the beach area. What a disgrace.

We talk about getting more tourism. It was so embarrassing to show my Montreal guests the beach I go to every summer (with my own rake for the debris, so I could sit on a chair).

Imagine the head of the lake and no one or nothing there.

We can do a lot better Vernon, and show an example of such a beautiful area we all live in.

I actually thought in the last 20 years I would see growth in that area.

Eighty-three million dollars could build a nice boardwalk, with restaurants, ice cream parlor, dock/boat area, walking area, picnic tables, new sand for the beach.

The goose poop is so gross. I feel bad for the children who actually play in it. What’s wrong with us?

Look at other city’s success when it is done right.

Let’s vote for that Vernon

Let’s get it done quickly.

Wayne L. Dennis,

Vernon