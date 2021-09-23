Prime Minister Justin Trudeau poses for a photo as he greets commuters at a Montreal Metro station on Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

LETTER: Trudeau is gambling with our money

By calling an unnecessary election, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is putting his crass egocentric interests ahead of the wishes and needs of Canadians.

The 2019 election cost more than half a billion dollars. The way Trudeau throws money around, wasting another $500,000,000 probably never crossed his mind. If it did, he most likely thinks that amount of money is worth spending if he gets to once again play the role of a truth-spinning leader with a parliamentary majority that will limit scrutiny of any of his dubious deeds.

Imagine what that money could do if it was invested in such things as long-term care facilities for seniors; carbon-reducing technologies; assistance to drought-ravaged farmers; potable water for Indigenous communities; Canadian pharmaceutical infrastructure; replanting the fire-decimated forests or even reducing the debt to unburden the next generation. Before you vote, take the measure of this unprincipled man.

In the 2019 election, the Liberals captured 33.1 per cent of the votes, a 6.4 per cent drop from the ‘Sunny Ways’ of 2015. If Trudeau’s gamble to have himself anointed the ‘king’ once again doesn’t result in a majority government, you can bet his coattail-riding cronies and backroom business buddies will be looking for a more talented ‘White Knight’ to carry the Liberal banner.

Lloyd Atkins, Vernon

Previous story
LETTER: Wake up, Millennials

Just Posted

Armstrong Regional Co-op employee Kim Burns helps Vernon customers fuel up and feel good on Armstrong Regional Co-Op’s Fuel Good Day Tuesday afternoon. On Sept. 19, 10 cents from every litre of fuel sold in Vernon will be donated to the North Okanagan Hospice Society. Burns said on an “average day” $20,000 litres are sold a the 27th Street location - today she hopes to top that number by roughly 10,000 litres. Erin Christie/Morning Star Staff
North Okanaganers pump up nearly $10K in Co-op’s Good Fuel Day

Armstrong’s Jesse Crowe (left), who had his 13-year-old son, DJ (right), caddy for him, finished tied for second at the PGA of BC Club Professional Championship in Victoria. (Facebook photo)
Second-place showing for Armstrong golf pro

Conservative incumbent Mel Arnold’s campaign spent $1,700 on Facebook ads from Aug. 22 to Sept. 20. (Facebook Image)
North Okanagan-Shuswap Conservatives spend most in riding on Facebook ads

Open burn ban rescinded in Kamloops Fire Centre (File photo)
Province to lift open burning ban in Kamloops Fire Centre