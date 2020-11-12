LETTER: TV diet works for Vernon man

A few months ago my family doctor suggested I should lose some weight.
Reluctantly I started trying to cut back on some of those highly processed foods that conniving industrial chemists make tasty and addictive.
Suddenly the tantalizing aroma of frying bacon and the salty-sweet taste of granola bars no longer had any appeal.
When I lost 15 pounds, I applauded myself for my dietary disciple.
This self-congratulatory euphoria ended abruptly when I realized my stomach became upset whenever I watched TV news.
It took me a couple more days before I identified the cause. Seeing, or hearing, Donald Trump makes me sick to my stomach. His despicable, self-absorbed behaviour must make most Canadians feel like throwing up.
Lloyd Atkins,
Vernon