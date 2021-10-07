B.C. vaccine passport (Black Press Media)

B.C. vaccine passport (Black Press Media)

LETTER: Vaccine passports

Reader says help restaurant staff and be prepared with passport, ID at door

Now that we can actually go out to restaurants, I am sorry that staff are having to be in the position of verifying the passports and ID of their patrons.

Wouldn’t it be helpful and less stressful for them if everyone would just be prepared with their information and show it at the door without having to be asked?

Seems simple enough. I personally will not patronize a business that refuses to comply with the directives that have been made because I want to feel safe.

I believe compliance will help keep the restaurants in business and alleviate some of the stress they are now under.

Linda Bricker

Previous story
LETTER: Embattled B.C. forest industry needs government leadership

Just Posted

Duke Dawe (left) celebrates his 90th birthday with his 100-year-old Air Force buddy Joseph Monteyne on Saturday, Oct. 2. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)
Flyover commemorates Vernon Air Force veteran’s 90th birthday

Watkin Motors Ford will host the Drive 4UR School program Saturday at Harwood Elementary. (photo submitted)
Another Vernon school added as COVID-19 exposures mutiply across B.C.

A pop up garden was constructed at Komasket Park, with 60 boxes, for the Okanagan Indian Band’s Food Security Initiative in 2020. (OKIB photo)
Poverty-reduction funds granted to Okanagan First Nations

The UBCO Heat women's golf team poses with their silver medals following the conclusion of the 2021 Canada West Championships. (Contributed)
UBCO Heat women’s golf team wins silver at Canada West Championships