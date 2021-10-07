LETTER: Vaccine passports

Reader says help restaurant staff and be prepared with passport, ID at door

Now that we can actually go out to restaurants, I am sorry that staff are having to be in the position of verifying the passports and ID of their patrons.

Wouldn’t it be helpful and less stressful for them if everyone would just be prepared with their information and show it at the door without having to be asked?

Seems simple enough. I personally will not patronize a business that refuses to comply with the directives that have been made because I want to feel safe.

I believe compliance will help keep the restaurants in business and alleviate some of the stress they are now under.

Linda Bricker