LETTER: Vernon needs better plan to control dust

At the writing of this letter, Vernon has received six dust advisories so far in 2021.

For years, we continue to experience very poor air quality in the spring, especially in the downtown and nearby neighbourhoods.

Kelowna does not have as many dust alerts so I suspect they may source their winter sand from a better source. It also could be that our narrower valley makes air quality issues more troublesome.

Dust causes and contributes to many health issues.

We need to find lasting solutions to mitigate the dust issues that are occurring each spring.

James Love