LETTER: Vernon spin doctors behind effluent in lake

‘City needs to come clean to its citizens as to the real reason’

To the editor:

The City of Vernon has put quite the spin on reasons for its planned discharge of effluent into Okanagan Lake.

It claims increased rainfall and wetter summers as the reason the discharge is necessary. It neglected to mention one major factor.

Originally, treated effluent was provided to land owners free of charge and was even encouraged as a means to dispose of treated sewage in a (supposedly) environmentally friendly manner.

In recent years, the city, in its infinite lack of wisdom, had decided this effluent is a commodity and began charging land owners for it. The result has been a decrease in use, thereby causing McKay reservoir to reach capacity far sooner.

The city needs to come clean to its citizens as to the real reason this discharge is required.

Brian Griffin,

Vernon

