LETTER: Vernonite seeks information after October car accident

Woman hit by vehicle still asking ‘who hit me’

To the editor

On Oct. 29, 2019, after 12 p.m. I suffered an accident on 35th Street in Vernon near Creative Mobility Products Inc.

A lady backed up her car while I was behind it to get to my own. She knocked me flat to the ground. She heard my scream and stopped the car immediately. She offered to bring me to the hospital as did numerous witnesses.

Because I was in a great hurry to get home to my husband who needed the car for an important appointment concerning an earlier stroke and heart attack, my husband drove me to the hospital the following day as I was in severe pain.

Consequently, I underwent a hip operation on Nov. 19, 2019, and spent several days in the hospital. I am now at home and obtain assistance from Home Care Services. My husband is 85 years old and tries to help as much as he can. I am 81.

The RCMP and ICBC have been informed, but require the car registration and the driver’s statement for insurance claim purposes.

I gave my name and phone number to the lady at the time of the accident. She promised to contact me but never did. I placed three ads in the Morning Star to find her or other witnesses. Unfortunately to no avail.

If you have any information please contact ICBC ASAP.

Bruni Hoenisch

Vernon

