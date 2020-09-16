Vernon-based photographer Carla Hunt caught two great blue herons hanging out on Cool Pond in the BX on camera in March 2020. (Carla Hunt Photography)

LETTER: Vernon’s environmental bylaws honored and upheld

Rita Bos of the Vernon Heronry Protection Society says thanks to public, council, mayor

A HUGE thank You to all the environmentally conscious citizens who contributed to the positive outcome for Vernon’s Great Blue Heron with care.

Overwhelming support was expressed in a variety of ways due to the heavy forest fire smoke, and youth returning for their education, many people were apologetic about being unable to attend the Sept. 14 Public Hearing.

This was totally understandable.

Much well deserved appreciation is owed to Vernon’s Mayor Cumming, city council and city staff, for their careful efforts in providing a comfortable, COVID-19 safe space.

Rita Bos

Vernon

