LETTER: Visiting firefighter injured in Vernon bike lane surface fail

Cyclist hurts self in pothole mishap along Pleasant Valley Road

After hitting a pothole on Pleasant Valley Road’s bike lane, I was thrown from my bicycle and into the intersection.

Despite the crash, bike mangle and blood, no one stopped to offer assistance.

After five hours in hospital, I went back to the scene to discover a hole in the roadway/bike lane.

My fall was due to my forward momentum being stopped as my tire dug into the pothole, sending me over the handle bars (bent) and on to the roadway. Fortunately, I landed in my lane of travel and avoided being hit by cars, etc.

The staff at Hunter’s Store was extremely helpful when I hobbled in.

Sprained wrist and fingers, 10 stitches to hand, multiple abrasions and lacerations to hands, arms and legs as well as head and neck soreness. No broken bones.

As a firefighter who has responded to too many similar events over the past three decades, I know just how critical wearing a helmet is to rider safety.

In an almost “slow-motion” experience, I could feel my helmet strike and slide along the road’s surface for a couple metres and literally came to a grinding halt. Without the well fitted and secured helmet, my injuries could have/would have been much, much worse.

So: “Always wear a helmet – short trips, easy trips, trips along beginner paths…”

Although the staff at Vernon Hospital were slammed that afternoon by multiple bike crashes that day, I received fantastic and caring treatment.

Thank you to nurses, doctors and X-ray staff for their concern and assist.

I am following up with Vernon roads department as the hole in the bike lane pavement (which did not appear new) should not be there and needed to be repaired long ago!?

Brian Buchholz

Whistler/Vernon

