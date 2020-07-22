LETTER: Wake taxpayers of Vernon

To the editor:

It is time to demand that that Mayor and council of Vernon give us an real update on the financial state of our city and what they have been doing to maintain a balanced budget.

Here are my reasons why I want accountability.

Look at how much money the regional district (us the taxpayers) are paying for erosion on the Okanagan Rail Trail now and in the future. They did not tell us when they asked for money about this.

Then there is a group still wanting to spend $25 million on the Cultural Centre and they have not even presented us with a business plan.

Then they want to spend $2-million more on a new park by the railway tracks, a good combination railways and kids.

This will give the homeless an hew place to live. I have not seen any projected yearly costs of this new park just ask for money. The final thing is this $90 million for a new recreation centre without a business plan.

No reports supporting the centre regarding why move it from a convenient place downtown to the north end of town. Everyone complains about the transit service to here but no report. Then what about parking at the best of times when the rinks are in use parking is a problem but no report.

No report on what it will cost to run this new centre, how many new personnel are going to be required.

No report on ow much cheaper it would be to renovate the old centre.

The mayor and council wish to spend all this money without giving us any financial information. This with what it going on in our province, country and world.

The federal government net deficit this year over $ trillion. They do not even know how long it will take to pay off or if the economy if will ever come back to pre covid numbers.

The provincial government as of the writing of this letter has not given us a account of how we are doing. The economy here might not rebound, tourism might not ever rebound.

So how do these governments pay for all this by increasing taxes and or slowing the amount of money available to the cities for grants, the grants that our mayor and council are depending on to help pay for the toys they want to build.

Do we really need or require any of these things at this time?

Garry Haas

Vernon, B.C.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
LETTER: Stop beaking about Trump

Just Posted

Vernon night work may get noisy

Sewer flushing taking place this week in city

Vernon chamber calls for transparency on proposed supportive housing projects

BC Housing must consult nearby businesses, residents, chamber president says

Coldstream mom hosts garden walk to raise funds for new elevator for sons living with rare condition

23-year-old lift needs to be replaced for two sons living with Friedreich’s Ataxia, dependent on wheelchairs

Vernon Vipers forward feeling Green

Rookie of the Year Cameron MacDonald commits to Dartmouth Big Green of NCAA for 2021

Take precautions if floating in Enderby

Water 4 feet higher than years previous: Shuswap River Ambassadors

B.C. records 34 new COVID-19 cases as province nears 200 test-positives within a week

No new deaths have been recorded in the past 24 hours, Dr. Bonnie Henry says

Interior Health identifies COVID-19 exposure at Browns Socialhouse in Kelowna

Individuals who went to the restaurant on July 13 or July 16 to 19 may have been exposed

52 wolves have been culled since 2016 near Revelstoke

A recent study suggests wolf culling does not help caribou recovery, countering government research

B.C.’s top doc tightens rules at restaurants, nightclubs as COVID-19 cases increase

The amended order includes a ban on self-serve liquor lines and puts stop to dance floors

Ottawa reports $29M profit at Trans Mountain but critic says accounting flawed

The report, based on numbers from Canada Development Investment Corp., notes operating expenses of $366 million

21% of Canadians worried about ‘losing the roof over their heads’ if CERB ends: poll

Just under half of Canadians feel that CERB should end regardless of the impact

B.C. launches free day-use passes for 6 provincial parks amid COVID-19 surge

The pilot is aimed at minimizing overcrowding

Summerland mayor receives messages of opposition following Confederate flag confrontation

Toni Boot has received emails, a voice mail and other calls for her resignation

B.C. restaurant group warns members to follow COVID rules – or shut down

Spike in B.C. COVID-19 cases leads to worries for food services industry

Most Read