LETTER: Wake up, Millennials

I’m from Kelowna, but I visit Vernon from time to time. As I was there, I noticed a group of people, all not wearing masks and not social distancing, on the main street of the city, protesting the vaccination passport. There might have been a few from Generation X, but the majority were most definitely Millennials; my generation.

My generation.

Millennials are supposed to be the ones who protect the generation that proceeds us. We are supposed to be the ones who elicit and promote and make change happen for the good. We are the now of society. How can the now of society even begin to think of being so selfish, to be so egocentric and greedy and want to promote that same message to the world that we don’t care about the seriousness of what’s happening right now and we don’t care about you. The fact that my generation is full of rebels and are fighting the system for the worse of society makes me mourn for the years ahead and how terrible it will become, and that I’m part of such an embarrassing, cruel, and heartless generation.

COVID carriers exhibit no symptoms. You have absolutely no idea that you can infect someone, that is until you hear people say they got sick from you.

That wouldn’t stop you, though, would it? No, you’d not care and keep not caring; until you get sick yourself.

Wake up, Millennials.

We do not want any more evil in the world than we already have, and protesting against vaccination passports and the vaccine is going to put us all in the history books for being the worst and most selfish generation in a century.

I don’t want to be a part of that, and the good Millennials don’t want to be, either.

Terra Johnstone

Kelowna