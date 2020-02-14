LETTER: Wayfinding a mess to Kelowna airport

Reader says signage substandard, primitive and crude

To the editor:

Living only 30 minutes away from an international airport is a convenience which Vernonites can proudly boast and enjoy.

However, as YLW expands, the nearby University College continues to grow along with the commercial enterprises developing on the west side of the Highway 97/Airport Way intersection.

With modernization, change and advancement, the density of traffic increases. But my concern is not against progress — I’m all for it.

It is with the safety hazard caused by the neglect of those responsible for keeping proper signage in sync with the changes.

Directional signs for the northbound motoring public from Kelowna to the airport appear quite adequate, but southbound traffic driver from Vernon are subjected to airport signs that appear, in my opinion, to be substandard, primitive and crude.

The existing signs are small, rectangular and green with white lettering.

The first alert, south of Winfield on Highway 97, is positioned just off the shoulder approaching a tall retaining wall on the west side. It simply says: “Kelowna Airport 4.”

If you happen to be passing a large vehicle on the two-lanes-in-each-direction highway, or driving at night, or during inclement weather, you probably missed it.

The next sign says: “Kelowna Airport Next Left,” which is your cue to start your move out of the driving lane and into the passing lane.

If you didn’t catch the first sign, you’ll just have to guess at the distance remaining to the intersection.

The final sign, now within sight of the intersection, is confusing.

At quick glance a motorist reads, “Kelowna,” with “Airport” printed below. So you wonder, did that say “Kelowna Airport?”

But wait, there are two arrows. One points straight ahead, the other to the left. And yet a third indicator depicts an aircraft facing left.

Are we to assume that everyone in Vernon and all other communities in the North Okanagan are familiar with the route to, and location of, the Kelowna International Airport?

What about the tourists from anywhere in the world enjoying the pleasures of our “four season playground?”

I find it difficult to believe the existing signs meet regulated standards and placement locations.

Surely we can do better. Not only for the safety of the traveling public but also for professional appearances.

Andrew F. Maksymchuk

Vernon

Letters

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
LETTER: BC Transit should link communities

Just Posted

Barriers called for at site of truck rollover in Vernon

Installing roadside barriers the jurisdiction of Ministry of Transportation

Dental care access takes centre stage in Vernon

Non-profit low-cost clinic to host Kenny Rogers Tribute band in fundraiser event

Armstrong couple proof of lasting love

Heaton Place residents celebrating 70 years of marriage

Scooter stolen from Vernon woman returned one month later

Man does “the right thing” after learning scooter he bought was stolen

WATCH: Tina Turner turns heads at Vernon Winter Carnival luncheon

The event list is packed on Day 6 of the festivities

Fashion Fridays: Apple body types: What you need to know

Kim XO, helps to keep you looking good on Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

B.C. student driver’s licence suspended after failing roadside sobriety check mid-lesson

Driving instructor had vehicle impounded for 30 days, as well

Travel restrictions during outbreak needless and illegal, global law experts say

World Health Organization has advised against travel restrictions during the COVID-19 outbreak

No quick fix to pipeline protests, Trudeau says, as rail links severed

Protests continue as political leaders look to negotiate solutions

U.S. brings new charges against Chinese tech giant Huawei

Federal prosecutors in Seattle have brought a separate trade secrets theft case against the company

Morning Start: Happy Valentine’s Day

Your morning start for Friday, Feb. 14

Injunction granted allowing police to arrest pipeline protesters at B.C. legislature

B.C. Supreme Court order comes days after demonstrations in support of Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs

Two injured in semi truck incident on Trans Canada Highway Feb. 13

One was pinned between a semi and a plow when another semi hit the wreckage

New scholarship to honour Canadian wine icon Harry McWatters

McWatters’ passing left “massive void” in the B.C. wine industry.

Most Read