LETTER: What are you doing with your free time?

To the Editor:

What shall we do with all this free time?

For the first time in history, the whole world has something it has never had before: Free Time.

Isolated with time, what shall we do with it?

Families for the first time have time alone!

Are we enjoying talk time?

Listening to each other, loving each other, living together or are you isolating still further into your own world of media: Netflix, mindless computer games, playing cards, or other table games?

Are you reading novels or God’s word about the future? Try Bibleinfo.com for helpful study.

Study how to get our health back. Study each other’s happiness — become a professional at this!

Blessings, Pastor Terry McComb

Vernon