LETTER: Where are Indigenous spokespeople on pipeline issue?

To the editor:

The RCMP has been tasked with enforcing the laws of the land, but they need help — a lot of help.

From what I understand, the majority of the First Nations People, who are actually affected by the Coastal GasLink pipeline, are in favour of the construction because of the short- and long-term economic benefits.

Why then aren’t pro-pipeline First Nations spokespersons acting as facilitators and mediators between the police and the Wet’suwet’en protesters?

It is disconcerting to see so much animosity and mayhem. It’s always easier to start a fight than it is to end one.

Lloyd Atkins,

Vernon