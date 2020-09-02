LETTER: Who are you going to call when a deer is hit on Bella Vista?

Who are you going to call when a deer is hit by traffic on Bella Vista Road?

Since the deer proof fences have been installed for the new vineyards on Bella Vista Road, the panicked deer become trapped between traffic and the fence.

I have witnessed far too many close calls. I dread the day when I see one of these poor creatures hit by a vehicle. Some people do slow down and wait for them to cross.

Since we moved here five years ago, there has been a steady increase in commercial and residential vehicles due to the development at The Rise.

There has also been a steady increase in the speed in which these vehicles have been driving.

It has become a freeway during rush hour.

It would be great if we could at least get deer crossing signs installed and also a reduced speed limit in the area.

Who do you call when a deer is hit?

Cheryl Mckenzie

Vernon