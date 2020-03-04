LETTER: Who’s deciding what happens to the land?

To the editor:

It seems the problem on northern reserves is deciding who makes the decisions concerning the reserve and the land around it.

Is it the council elected by band members or a few seniors calling themselves hereditary chiefs?

An easy comparison would be if our elected council (the government) made a decision concerning us and our hereditary chief (the Queen) told them they could not do it.

When the pipeline protest money trail was followed, it was found that some protest organizers are being paid by environmental groups who in turn are financed by large U.S. oil companies.

If Canadian resources are kept landlocked, the U.S. our only market to buy our oil at a reduced price and stop the export of our natural gas because it is in competition with their natural gas industry.

Elinore Read

Vernon

