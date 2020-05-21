LETTER: Why are gas prices so high in the valley?

This Vernon Morning Star readers asks why gas prices in the Okanagan are so high while islanders are paying less. (Jennifer Smith/Morning Star)

To the editor:

Why do we as residents of the Okanagan Valley accept the high gasoline prices at the retailers up and down this valley?

The cost of gasoline in Vancouver, with its burden of additional taxation, has been significantly below the Okanagan Valley.

Prices on Vancouver Island at 88.9 cents per litre were almost 20 cents below our valley.

Why do we accept this?

I hope your newspaper will investigate the pricing disparity in this region and call out the dealers for what they are — greedy!

Please make an issue of this so that fair, competitive pricing will be the norm in the valley rather than the exception.

Craig Garratt

Vernon