B.C. NDP leader John Horgan visits an urgent care clinic in Sooke earlier this year. (Contributed)

LETTER: Why did Horgan call an election now?

Morning Star reader says a new government is needed amid pandemic

So John Horgan wants to have an election.

What is his track record, his character that would make him worth re-electing?

First, despite signing an agreement with the Green Party to not call an election until the next scheduled one, he has gone ahead and done so anyway.

He has shown us he can’t be trusted.

The recent B.C. Supreme Court ruling pertaining to the Cambie Surgeries Corp. was that average citizens can not use their own money to pay a private clinic for surgeries.

Horgan wanted this verdict despite the fact it shows the hypocrisy.

The NDP pushed to set up this clinic so that politicians, bureaucrats and those with close connections can get needed operations without having to go through the long lineups (and endure the suffering) of the public health system you and I are subjected to. This is classic communism.

So why did John Horgan call an election in the midst of a global pandemic?

Could it be that he has come to acknowledge he is really not fit for the position and decided to let the people of B.C. elect a new government while his popularity is still high?

If that be the case, I wish him well in retirement and hope he comes to know the God of creation.

What B.C. and Canada need are governments that follow our constitution, which states: “Whereas Canada is founded upon principles that recognize the supremacy of God and the rule of law.”

John Horgan and the NDP have eliminated themselves by following far short of this. We the people need to elect a God-honouring government so we can live in peace and prosperity in a law-abiding society.

Brian Unrau,

Vernon

