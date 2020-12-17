LETTER: Why isn’t church essential?

No reasonable explanation provided for halt of church meetings

What baffles me is 10 people are allowed for weddings, 10 are allowed to attend funerals, 10 are allowed for baptisms.

None, however, are allowed for a church service.

Oh yes, on TV a while back, reasons were explained: the reason why, though, didn’t make any sense whatsoever.

See the picture?

Doesn’t it seem strange who is behind it?

And who controls those who make those decisions to keep the church’s closed?

The churches are asleep and not fighting for their rights, they just put their heads between their knees and swallowed hook, line and sinker.

Why can’t we have 10 people for a church meeting as well?

So, what is the answer?

I believe in being fair. And I don’t see any fairness in this situation whatsoever.

As far as I can see, is this not totally prejudice against Christianity, to say the least?

Fair is fair. It says, “Vengeance is mine, I will repay.”

Esther Shortt