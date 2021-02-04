LETTER: Winnipegger asks Vernon council to reconsider cull

I read with dismay the proposed killing of 150 geese in your beautiful city.

Many cities have resolved similar conflicts with humane, non-lethal methods that have proven to be successful and permanent.

Using trained border collies and especially habitat modification are two successful methods.

Killing the geese is a quick and cruel temporary fix as more geese will fly in to fill the void, therefore creating a vicious cycle of killings which will become a stain on the image of your city.

I urge the mayor and council to reconsider their killing plan and to seek the help of Geese Peace in utilizing humane methods that work.

Choo Choo Rosenbloom,

Winnipeg, Man.