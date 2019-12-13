LETTER: Woman denied transplant still has questions

To the editor:

I was happy to hear of Vernon’s Judi Moris’ successful lung transplant. (She was the recipient of the 500th lung transplant at Vancouver General Hospital.)

I am thrilled she is getting a second chance. However, I also think it’s important to know not everyone is treated equally when it comes to being a recipient.

A year ago, I was diagnosed with an interstitial lung disease. It came as quite a surprise.

Initially, I was told I would need a lung transplant. I decided to get a second opinion.

I saw a specialist in Kelowna who told me I was not a good candidate because of my age and my weight.

Considering Judi is also a grandmother, I can’t help but wonder how it is determined if someone qualifies or not.

I recently moved back to the Okanagan and I am trying to pursue answers.

I felt discriminated against. I can’t help but wonder if other factors play a role in who gets chosen and who doesn’t.

Norma Bates

Penticton

