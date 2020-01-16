Village Green Centre’s Scott Adam, left, and BC Transit’s Chris Fudge, right, help Vernon Mayor Victor Cumming unveil the new transit exchange at the mall Monday. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)

LETTER: Worst customer service award goes to…

To the Editor,

Worst customer service award:

And the Winner is….. BC Transit!

I am wondering why it took four years to get the buses to stop at Village Green Centre Mall and then another month after the bus stops were built there.

The elderly and disabled used to count on the close dropoff to do their Christmas shopping etc.

It has been during that time that some people have given up taking the bus altogether because of the lack of customer service. Now what about bus schedules?

New ones were to have come out on Jan. 6, but as of today (Jan. 13, 2020) none are available?

“Go online” they said.

I do not have a computer!

What if I miss one bus — how do I find out when the next one is — i.e. No. 3 or No. 9?

It sure would be nice to have a schedule posted at each stop!

The only thing BC Transit has going for them is the GREAT bus drivers here in Vernon!

They go out of their way to keep their customers happy!

Thank You.

It is just too bad they are the ones who have to hear all the complaints about BC Transit!

Joan Zimmer

Vernon, B.C.

