LETTERS: Environmental lessons from the Lorax

Last fall your paper published an article about an Armstrong resident, Kim Fulton, who was portraying a Dr. Seuss character known as the Lorax. The portrayal took place at Kingfisher Centre near Mabel Lake. My wife and I in company with some friends took in the event, which featured the Lorax trying to save some of his beloved Truffula Trees from being cut down and indeed exterminated.

Following this well done enactment the audience was invited in a tree planting exercise where each of us planted a number of seedlings.

Since then Kim has initiated a discussion with the North Okanagan school districts to include the same tree planting project as part of the Grade 12 graduation exercise. It is worth noting that the Government of the Phillipines is currently putting into law a program with their graduates to plant a number of trees as part of their graduation ceremony.

In a time when our focus has to change to one which provides a greater awareness of the health of our planet and our own part that we can play, this small but important gesture deserves our support.

The logistics of where and how many seedlings should be planted can be worked out between the school districts and the regional districts.

Many of us can relate to planting a tree. It’s a small task which you will never forget, and neither will the Lorax.

Harvey Gee

Coldstream, B.C.

