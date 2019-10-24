Sex rocks trust in Vernon fire department

LETTER: Firefighters are to save lives, not ‘scratch’ itches

Dear Editor,

Sex and the fireman: Into the fire hall, someone yelling help me, help me, my baby isn’t breathing.

A voice says “I’ll be out as soon as I put my nickers back on.”

Would the arbitration board be that lax, if it was a member of their family, and dies?

Then what?

Part of my tax dollar pays their salary.

Does this mean we are supporting prostitution too. Or is this classed as a benefit. Didn’t see it in the last union contract, probably in the subsection of scratch and itch.

Firemen get a fair wage, get a motel. But seriously, firemen are classed as a cut above, as they should be. That’s their job. Children look up to them, and we know how important they are to the community. Not to teach them sex in the work place is okay, well it’s not.

Thank you for your time.

— Rose Pollock, Vernon

Previous story
Letter: Observations from a federal election scrutineer

Just Posted

Vehicle crash in Lake Country on Highway 97

Highway 97 closed after vehicle crash in Lake Country

Chlorine gas shut down Vernon pool

The Aquatic Centre was closed briefly Tuesday following a chlorine gas alarm

Halloween hauntings happening in the North Okanagan

From fireworks to fundraisers, events are planned this weekend and Oct. 31

Acrobats dispense trickery at Australian cirque show in Vernon

Gravity & Other Myths’ Backbone presentation sure to amaze

32 parking stalls pitched in 48-unit Vernon housing project

Public hearing scheduled for CMHA low-income expansion project proposal

VIDEO: Youths from foster care system call on province for more action

Group protesting in Victoria would like to see better supports for youths aging out of system

B.C.-raised designer crafts election night dress for PM Trudeau’s wife

Sophie Gregoire’s golden dress has a Cowichan Valley connection

Fans of popular Salmon Arm taco stand alarmed by city process

Rosa’s Taco Stand owner must apply to reopen at municipal park concession

‘Cartoony’ mushrooms popping up across Vancouver Island are poisonous

Fly Agaric mushrooms can cause hallucinations and gastrointestinal pain

Beers on the job, smacking crotches: 10 police misconduct probes in B.C.

Recent report by the Office of the Police Complaint Commissioner highlights a number of investigations

Vernon downtown toilet hours are discriminatory

LETTERS: Everybody poops and they all need somewhere to do it

Letter: Observations from a federal election scrutineer

System of checks and balances assure job done with utmost care

LETTER: Pipeline cons simply outweigh pros for B.C.

Camping, fishing, agriculture could be doomed if oil spills

Morning Start: Hold onto your hats, high winds on the way

Your morning start for Thursday, October 24th, 2019

Most Read