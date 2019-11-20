Standing up for climate good for economy

Natural disasters caused by global warming more expensive than prevention tactics

This letter is a response to a letter to the letter written by Charles Willis. Mr. Willis said taking action to mitigate climate change will harm the economy.

Some new studies have indicated the opposite, that the economy will be greatly stimulated by developing solutions to mitigate climate change. The Green New Deal, a massive transformation to move from fossil fuels to 100 per cent clean renewable energy will create millions of good, high-wage jobs and ensure prosperity and economic security for all people, according to the report. Not taking action to mitigate global warming will harm the economy.

In 2017, losses in the world from climate disasters amounted to $340 billion, according to the International Association of Insurance Supervisors. Eighty-three per cent of that was in North America.

Charles Willis is right about his information about billions of years of climate changes, but what is different is that it took thousands of years for Mother Nature to make the planet one degree warmer.

The anthropogenic (manmade) change, on the planet of one degree happened in just a few decades. Climate scientists have explained that people who refer to the natural cycle of climate change can never identify exactly which natural cycle can explain the current​ warming.

Humans are now emitting 30 billion tons of CO2 per year. We can sequester some of that CO2 by planting lots of trees, regenerative soil management and some new sequestration technologies, but reducing emissions is most important.

Let’s save the planet and help the economy at the same time.

Terry Dyck, Vernon

Previous story
LETTER: Don Cherry may not be eloquent, but he’s loyal

Just Posted

New attainable homes for Enderby seniors and veterans

Habitat for Humanity and Enderby Legion team up to provide attainable housing, office space

Vernon theatre group scores with murder mystery

Powerhouse Theatre production of the Game’s Afoot takes you on many plot turns and twists

Pedestrian struck in downtown Vernon

Firefighters, ambulance and RCMP responding to incident

Vernon’s Together for Christmas group gathering donations for annual dinner

Together for Christmas has brought people together on Christmas Day for 11 years

SilverStar to host last 2019 pride event in North America

Rebellious Unicorns and SilverStar team up for Peak Pride in Vernon

B.C. politicians view supermodel’s transition journey on Transgender Day

Liberal MLA Jane Thornthwaite and New Democrat MLA Spencer Chandra Herbert appear in the documentary

John Mann, singer and songwriter of group Spirit of the West dead at 57

Mann died peacefully in Vancouver on Wednesday from early onset Alzheimer’s

VIDEO: B.C. high school’s turf closed indefinitely as plastic blades pollute waterway

Greater Victoria resident stumbles on plastic contamination from Oak Bay High

B.C. mayor urges premier to tweak road speeds in an ‘epidemic of road crash fatalities’

Haynes cites ICBC and provincial documents in letter to John Horgan

South Cariboo Driver hits four cows due to fog

The RCMP’s investigation is ongoing

Hergott: Day of remembrance for road traffic victims

Lawyer Paul Hergott’s latest column

Revelstoke man who sexually assaulted drunk woman sentenced to 18 months house arrest

For the first nine months he cannot leave his home between 2 p.m. and 11 a.m. except for work

Kamloops RCMP seek driver who hit teenager, then drove away

The 13-year-old boy was in a crosswalk, crossing Seymour Street at Eighth Avenue

City of Kelowna implements two new electric vehicle charging stations

EV drivers will now have four charging options across the city

Most Read