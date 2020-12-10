Thank you to supporters of North Okanagan Pregnancy Outreach Program

For everyone who donated to the Pregnancy Outreach Program at the North Okanagan Friendship Centre, thank you so much!

A special thanks to 100 Women Who Care, the Trinity United Church, the Alliance Church and United Way.

Your donations have helped young families during the pandemic with food security, baby needs, transportation, and medical costs to name a few.

Thank you for being an important part of supporting young families/new life in a critical time.

We cannot thank you all enough.

Caroline Meijer