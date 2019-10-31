Vernon reader says reschedule events, not time

Skip Daylight Saving Time

Twenty years ago mine was a lone voice crying into the wilderness that we were celebrating the Millennium a year too soon. Now, against overwhelming odds, “I’m baack.”

Why didn’t we retain Daylight Savings Time 70 years ago when all this began? Why do you think we revert to Standard Time each fall? The answer is that the experiment was tried one winter and it was discovered that our kids were going to school in the dark – for two months. By checking the sunrise chart for December and January, it will be noticed that a Daylight Savings Time sunrise would be at 9 a.m. in Vancouver – a little earlier in the Interior.

If we want to retain a semblance of DST, perhaps we could do as Newfoundland does and split the difference.

Otherwise, stay on Standard Time all year and have those summer barbeques an hour earlier.

— Terry, Vernon

Ads interfere with newspaper purpose: LETTERS

Vernon firefighters grow Mo's

Raising funds and awareness for men's physical and mental health

Body of missing Vernon woman found

Vernon RCMP say the cause of death is not cinsidered suspicious

She was buried in Vernon's cemetery 118 years ago

Ellen Weeks was the first person to be buried in the new cemetery

Musical passions unite for Cabaret in Vernon

Show takes over Schubert Centre stage Nov. 9

WATCH: Big cheese to be crowned in Armstrong

Annual Cheese! It's a Natural! event to celebrate all things cheese

The nutritionists' case for not setting limits on Halloween candy

Knowing how to curb monstrous appetites without being the party pooper can be tricky

Standard time better for public health, B.C. researchers say

B.C., Yukon wait for U.S. states to make daylight time permanent

Twitter pulls back on political ads due to 'significant risks' of bought influence

Security and privacy researchers and some Democratic politicians hailed Twitter's decision

Pamela Anderson asks Trudeau to serve inmates vegan meals to save cash

Anderson says a jail reduced costs by $273,000 when it switched to vegetarian meals

Morning Start: Happy Halloween!

Your morning start for Thursday, October 31st, 2019

Boeser nets hat trick as Canucks crown Kings 5-3 in L.A.

Vancouver now 8-1-1 in last 10 games

QUIZ: How much do you really know about Halloween?

There's a lot more to this night of frights than ghosts, pumpkins and candy

Volunteer firefighter assaulted at highway crash site near 100 Mile

'The male driver … got out of the truck and physically threw the firefighter to the ground.'

